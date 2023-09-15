HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton woman says she decided to play the Virginia Lottery online while eating breakfast one Sunday morning and it wasn’t long before she found out she was a jackpot winner!

Rachelle VanBuren won $243,966 by playing Virginia Lottery’s Marvelous Money: Vegas Nights game.

“I was astonished!” she told Lottery officials. “I showed my husband and he said, ‘That’s not real!’ I had to prove it to him.”

The Virginia Lottery offers dozens of online instant games accessible from the Virginia Lottery app or at valottery.com. The jackpot grows as more people play.