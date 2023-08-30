CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A trip to Harris Teeter turned into a major win for a Chesapeake woman.

Elizabeth Moss went to the Harris Teeter at 1216 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake to pick up few things to send to her daughter in Georgia. At that time, the Powerball jackpot was $1 billion, so she decided to buy a ticket.

Moss told lottery officials, “We were looking for the big money,” so when she learned that someone in California hit the jackpot, she assumed that she didn’t win anything.

While watching the news, Moss happened to hear that a $100,000 ticket was sold at the Harris Teeter where she purchased her ticket. She told her husband, “Honey, go get my ticket!” and it turns out that winning ticket belonged to her.

“I’m still in shock,” Ms. Moss told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize.

Moss used Easy pick to select the numbers on her ticket. The numbers she chose included the birthday of her daughter that passed years ago.

She says she intends to use her winnings to give back to the community and provide scholarships.