CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One lucky woman from Chesapeake is going to start the New Year 500,000 dollars richer.

While Darlene Taiste was getting her usual morning cup of coffee before work at the 7-Eleven at 2444 Nimmo Parkway, she decided to pick up a Cash is King ticket to test her luck.

Darlene Taiste (Courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

After seeing what she had won, Taiste was elated. “I was so nervous,” she told Lottery officials. “I’ve never won anything that big!”

The Cash is King game features prizes ranging from $30 to $500,000. Taiste’s lucky day was only the second top prize claimed in the game, which means there is still one more top prize somewhere out there.

According to Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the $500,000 prize are 1 in 612,000, but the chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.08.