CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man and woman in Chesapeake were recent Virginia Lottery winners.

Mandy Garcia won a total of $175,000 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 Game.

Mandy Garcia (Credit: Virginia Lottery)

“I just couldn’t even believe it!” Garcia told Lottery officials. “My heart started racing!”

Garcia bought her tickets at two stores in Chesapeake, Harris Teeter, 1216 Greenbriar Parkway and Food Lion, 2048 Campostella Road.

At both stores, Garcia played the same four numbers 5-2-0-1.

Garcia said she felt like certain numbers are lucky and felt like it was her best chance at winning a lot of money.

Garcia says she plans to save her winnings and eventually buy a house.

Belafonte Key won a total of $359,668 playing the Virginia Lottery.

Belafonte Key (Credit: Virginia Lottery)

Key received an email from the lottery after the March 23 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing. The message said he’d matched all five winning numbers.

“It took a while for me to process,” Key told Lottery officials. “I thought, ‘Wow, this is it!’”

Key said he selected his numbers using his favorite scripture passages. The winning numbers for that drawing were 3-5-6-8-28.

“When I see those zeroes in my account, that’s when I’ll believe it!” Key said.