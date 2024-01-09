YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A baseball coach won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Andy Wissinger purchased his winning ticket in Yorktown, at a Wawa on 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway.

“We couldn’t believe it!” said Wissinger. “I showed my wife, and she said, ‘No way! No way!'”

Wissinger told the Virginia Lottery he has no immediate plans for the winnings except paying his bills.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

Wissinger’s winning ticket is one of seven that each won $100,000 in the once-a-year raffle. Other winning locations include, Henrico, Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk and Virginia Beach.

In addition to Wissinger, 1,000 tickets each won $500.

There were even bigger winners for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Five tickets won $1 million each. The million-dollar tickets were purchased in Arlington, Fredericksburg, Leesburg, Manassas and Stafford.

