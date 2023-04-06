ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) – A Alexandria man won $100,000 in a single Pick 4 drawing, but he didn’t win off of one ticket, he had 20!

According to a press release, the top prize for the Pick 4 game if $5,000. All 20 of Fekru Hirpo’s tickets had the four same winning number, resulting in him winning $100,000.

Fekru Hirpo (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Lottery)

Hirpo bought his tickets from a Four Mile Run Shell located at 4060 South Four Mile Run Dr. in Arlington. Hirpo says he doesn’t usually play with so many ticket with the same number, but something told him to do it.

He says he has no immediately plans for what he will do with his winnings.