PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The losing streak continues. Yet again, no one won the Powerball jackpot Monday night, making the next drawing on Wednesday worth an estimated $1.75 billion!
Although they didn’t take home the top prize, several Virginia Powerball players were winners in the Oct. 9 drawing, including two in Chesapeake.
Virginia top Oct. 9 Powerball prizes:
- $1 million ticket sold at Lee’s Sandwiches, 3037 Annandale Road, Falls Church
- $150,000 winning tickets bought at:
- Food Lion, 13530 Genito Road, Midlothian
- Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake
- $50,000 winning tickets bought at:
- 7-Eleven, 4086 Majestic Lane, Fairfax
- 7-Eleven, 18750 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle
- 7-Eleven, 1108 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake
- Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Richmond
Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.