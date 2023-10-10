PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The losing streak continues. Yet again, no one won the Powerball jackpot Monday night, making the next drawing on Wednesday worth an estimated $1.75 billion!

Although they didn’t take home the top prize, several Virginia Powerball players were winners in the Oct. 9 drawing, including two in Chesapeake.

Virginia top Oct. 9 Powerball prizes:

$1 million ticket sold at Lee’s Sandwiches, 3037 Annandale Road, Falls Church

$150,000 winning tickets bought at: Food Lion, 13530 Genito Road, Midlothian Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake

$50,000 winning tickets bought at: 7-Eleven, 4086 Majestic Lane, Fairfax 7-Eleven, 18750 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle 7-Eleven, 1108 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Richmond



Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.