PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Powerball jackpot worth $1.76 billion is going to a single lucky player in California. The winning numbers Wednesday night were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.

Although the top prize was not won in Virginia for the October 11 Powerball drawing, in Wednesday’s drawing alone, more than 145,000 Virginia Powerball tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million. The $1 million ticket was bought online by a player in Alexandria.

The five $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Sunoco, 1899 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg,

7-Eleven, 120 North George Washington Highway, Chesapeake,

Sheetz, 13591 Genito Road, Midlothian,

Wegmans, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian,

7-Eleven, 23815 South Wakefield Street, Arlington.

According to the Virginia Lottery, during the 36 drawings of the Powerball jackpot run that began in July and ended with the $1.725 billion drawing Wednesday, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated $30 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in Virginia.

The jackpot is now $20 million for Saturday’s drawing.