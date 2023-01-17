WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man is starting off the new year $100,000 richer. Michael Hawley, a small business owner from Portsmouth, is one of seven …
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One Virginia Beach man woke up $110,000 richer in December. Scott Simpson, a longshoreman hit the jackpot in the December 17 Cash 5 …
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - When it comes to generating tax revenue, the chips are stacked against this city. Key real estate, including a huge naval shipyard and naval …