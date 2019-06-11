Woman injured in Va. Beach mass shooting no longer hospitalized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was injured in a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach has been released from the hospital.

Melanie Coffey was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition following the May 31 shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. 12 people were killed and Coffey was among four who survived.

She issued a lengthy statement last week, thanking the who helped save her life.

A spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare confirmed on Tuesday, June 11 that Coffey is no longer a patient at the hospital. A city spokesperson confirmed the other shooting victims remain hospitalized.