Woman donates chocolate to Virginia Beach first responders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local woman is giving back to first responders who rushed into harm’s way to rescue victims of the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

It’s been two weeks since 12 people were killed in the shooting.

Dedra Moon says she knows how tough these last few weeks have been for first responders, so she wanted to do something nice for them. That is why she brought boxes of chocolate to the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday.

“I want those law enforcement officers to know that there are more people than they can even imagine who appreciate their service to our community, their protection, the service and what they do every single day to keep us safe,” Moon said.

It’s a small gesture that means a lot.

“We see things and we do things that, it’s part of our job, but it does affect us,” said Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce. “To see citizens and everybody coming together and basically saying that ‘we’ve got your back and that we care about you’… it helps to know there’s people out there that really care for us.”

Pierce responded to the shooting two weeks ago. She says the last few weeks have been draining and officers are still processing what happened.

“You don’t hear as much chitchat, you don’t hear as much joking, you don’t hear as much laughter, it’s still really impacting everybody,” Pierce said.

The chocolates helped brighten things up.

“It did my heart good, it really did,” Pierce said.

Moon said, “They’ve got a whole community of people who’s got their back and appreciates what they do.”