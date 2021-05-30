Ways to honor VB mass shooting victims on memorial day weekend

Building 2 at Virginia Beach’s municipal complex as it was adorned on the anniversary of the mass shooting, May 31, 2020 (WAVY Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday, marks two years to the day of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting at the municipal center.



On May 31, 2019, 12 people were killed, 5 hurt, and hundreds more impacted forever.

In remembrance of the lives lost the city has put up memorials across the area.

If you’re looking for a place to go and reflect on the victims, head to 24th street at the Virginia Beach oceanfront. There, you can find a sand sculpture inspired by the symbolic VB forget- me -not flower.

That symbol can also be found painted at Mount Trashmore on the front of the hill.

You can also write a message of hope on a banner below it.

Back near where the tragedy happened, you can go to the temporary memorial behind building 15 near the corner of Admiral Degrasse Way and Princess Anne Road.



A dozen potted forget-me-not flowers represent the victims. People can leave a message on a banner there until Wednesday.

City officials are not holding an in-person gathering event on Monday. However, a memorial ceremony video will be made available at 6 a.m. on loveforvb.com.



Remembrance flags featuring the Love for VB forget me not flower will be at half-staff at more than 40 locations throughout the city tomorrow as well.



Virginia state flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday pursuant to the governor’s proclamation.

