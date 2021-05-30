Ways to honor VB mass shooting victims on memorial day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday, marks two years to the day of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting at the municipal center.
On May 31, 2019, 12 people were killed, 5 hurt, and hundreds more impacted forever.
In remembrance of the lives lost the city has put up memorials across the area.
If you’re looking for a place to go and reflect on the victims, head to 24th street at the Virginia Beach oceanfront. There, you can find a sand sculpture inspired by the symbolic VB forget- me -not flower.
That symbol can also be found painted at Mount Trashmore on the front of the hill.
You can also write a message of hope on a banner below it.
Back near where the tragedy happened, you can go to the temporary memorial behind building 15 near the corner of Admiral Degrasse Way and Princess Anne Road.
A dozen potted forget-me-not flowers represent the victims. People can leave a message on a banner there until Wednesday.
City officials are not holding an in-person gathering event on Monday. However, a memorial ceremony video will be made available at 6 a.m. on loveforvb.com.
Remembrance flags featuring the Love for VB forget me not flower will be at half-staff at more than 40 locations throughout the city tomorrow as well.
Virginia state flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday pursuant to the governor’s proclamation.