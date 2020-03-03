Virginia Beach’s acting city manager to address independent investigation into May 31 mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s the day many of us will never forget. On May 31, 2019, a former city employee killed 12 people and seriously hurt four others at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The city’s acting city manager, Thomas Leahy, will speak about the independent investigation into the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Hillard Heintze, a private consulting group spent months investigating the shooting. The goal was to find a motive behind the gunman’s actions and to try to prevent another tragedy.

The city says it disagrees with several details in the report.

For example, independent investigators said the FBI didn’t allow access to the gunman’s personal computer. However, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera told 10 On Your Side that is not true.

Cervera said his department had access to data from every device the FBI had, including the shooter’s city-owned work computer.

In fact, the FBI says it does not have, and isn’t even aware of the existence of the suspect’s personal computer.

