Virginia Beach to host hiring event for new VB Strong Center opening in October

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The newly created VB Strong Center will be hiring for new special positions as part of the city’s plans of continued support for the victims and families affected by the Virginia Beach mass shooting.
On Thursday, August 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sentara Healthcare will be hosting a hiring event for the newly erected VB Strong Center which will open in October of this year.
A Sentara spokesperson said that the center’s mission is to provide the victims, their families, and the community aid through offering “traditional and non-traditional mental health services, connections with community resources, and awareness”
The hiring event will be held at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital’s Main Lobby located at 100 First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach.
Below are the positions the VB Strong Center is looking for.
- Manager/Patient Care Services – LCSW
- Social Workers – MSW and LCSW
- Community Engagement Specialist – Bachelor’s degree in related field
- Insurance Verification Rep – prior medical insurance experience required
- Operations Coordinator – prior data reporting experience required
- Child Development Specialist
For more information regarding the event, a LinkedIn application can be found HERE.