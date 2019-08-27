Virginia Beach to host hiring event for new VB Strong Center opening in October

Participants pray together with holding hands during the prayer vigil at Strawbridge Marketplace in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The newly created VB Strong Center will be hiring for new special positions as part of the city’s plans of continued support for the victims and families affected by the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

On Thursday, August 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sentara Healthcare will be hosting a hiring event for the newly erected VB Strong Center which will open in October of this year.

A Sentara spokesperson said that the center’s mission is to provide the victims, their families, and the community aid through offering “traditional and non-traditional mental health services, connections with community resources, and awareness”

The hiring event will be held at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital’s Main Lobby located at 100 First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach.

Below are the positions the VB Strong Center is looking for.

Manager/Patient Care Services – LCSW

LCSW Social Workers – MSW and LCSW

– MSW and LCSW Community Engagement Specialist – Bachelor’s degree in related field

– Bachelor’s degree in related field Insurance Verification Rep – prior medical insurance experience required

– prior medical insurance experience required Operations Coordinator – prior data reporting experience required

– prior data reporting experience required Child Development Specialist

For more information regarding the event, a LinkedIn application can be found HERE.