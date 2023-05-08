Building 2 at Virginia Beach’s municipal complex as it was adorned on the anniversary of the mass shooting, May 31, 2020 (WAVY Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A community vigil will be held this year to commemorate the lives lost during the 5/31 mass shooting.

According to a news release, the vigil will take place on May 31 at 8 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, located at 2401 Courthouse Dr.

The vigil will include a reading of names, a candle ceremony, and performance by Virginia Beach Public Schools and speakers from the first responder community. Seating will not be available.

There will also be multiple activities throughout the month that people can take part in to remember the 12 lives lost, including ones hosted by the Virginia Beach Public Library, Virginia Beach Department of Human Services, and Virginia Beach Parks and Recreations.

For a full list of activities, visit LoveforVB.com.