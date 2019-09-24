VBPD to release more information on mass shooting investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is expected release part of its criminal investigation into May’s deadly mass shooting during a council meeting Tuesday evening.

A city employee shot and killed 12 people and hurt four others inside of Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31. The shooting happened hours after the gunman sent a resignation email citing “personal reasons.”

The gunman died after a gun battle with four Virginia Beach police officers, who were later cleared by the Office of Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s Colin Stolle.

Mayor Bobby Dyer announced the decision to release information on the investigation during a meeting last week.

“The time has come to divulge some of the information,” said Dyer.

The move goes against a stance previously made by Police Chief Jim Cervera that the criminal investigation results be held until the firm hired to conduct an independent investigation into the tragedy released it’s report.

Cervera said in August when the investigation was nearly complete that the findings may not be made public initially.

“Once we are complete, we will be able to release some of the findings but we are working closely with the independent investigators and do not want to be perceived as influencing anything they are doing,” Cervera said.

Hillard Heintze was hired to conduct an independent investigation in July after several of the victims’ families called for an outside investigation.

The firm is also expected to provide an update on its investigation, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s city council workshop.

Deputy City Manager Steve Cover said last week the police department’s investigation cannot be released in-full yet because the FBI has not completed its investigation — which the city said in June could take as long as a year to complete.

The updates are expected to be provided during interim city manager’s Tom Leahy’s briefings, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. Look for updates on this story later this evening.