Virginia Beach plans virtual ceremony in remembrance of May 2019 Municipal Center shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Virginia Beach announced their plans for the 2021 remembrance of the May 2019 Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting that killed 12 and injured multiple others.

“The events of May 31, 2019 have impacted everyone differently and because of that, individuals are at different points in their healing journey,” said Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick A. Duhaney. “Our goal is to continue to meet people where they are on that journey and provide options for them to remember those we lost.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual remembrance ceremony has been planned in lieu of a large, in-person gathering. Officials plan to release this ceremony on the evening of May 30. The goal of this ceremony is to honor those lost while encouraging the community to pledge to serve or commit to acts of kindness in remembrance.

In addition to the virtual ceremony, officials have planned several in-person memorials this year that meet all current public-health guidelines. The “Love for VB” symbol will again be painted on Mount Trashmore, which individuals will be able to visit and write messages of hope or remembrance at the base.

This specially designed symbol is our Forget-Me-Not tribute to those we lost and those who were injured on May 31, 2019. Our incredible Park & Landscape Services team created this version on Mount Trashmore.

A sand sculpture, based on the same symbol, will be installed at 24th Street on May 26. It will be available for public viewing through Memorial Day weekend. The flower will also be featured on remembrance flags at more than 40 locations throughout the city on May 31.

For a full look at this year’s activities, visit LoveForVB.com.