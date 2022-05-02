VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach will be offering several activities throughout the month of May to commemorate the May 2019 Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting.

Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick A. Duhane said the city’s goal is to provide community members with options to remember those who were lost during the tragedy.

“Promoting mental health is also key to our recovery, and this month-long programming reflects the City’s commitment to overall wellness for our employees and the community.”

The complete list of free programming, along with social media frames and therapeutic coloring sheets, can be found on LoveForVB.com.

One of the events is an in-person ceremony for the community to gather and commemorate the lives lost and forever changed on 5/31.

The Three-Year Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at Mount Trashmore Park. Limited seating is available in front of the stage. Guests are invited to bring their own chairs.

Before the in-person ceremony, city officials will hold a moment of silence on Friday, May 27, at 4:06 p.m., the time that the first 911 call was received. Individuals are asked to pause wherever they are at that time.

Additionally, the “forget-me-not” flower will again be painted at Mount Trashmore on the front façade of the hill below the City seal. Remembrance flags, featuring the Love For VB forget-me-not flower, will be flown at more than 40 locations throughout Virginia Beach.

The Love For VB symbol is currently being displayed in the “Love” sign at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.

City facilities including Building 30, the Virginia Beach Convention Center and Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center will light up blue in remembrance, May 23-31.

Community members are asked to wear blue in remembrance on Tuesday, May 31.