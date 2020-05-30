Virginia Beach Heartbreak: Through the Lens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It was just over a week ago since a city employee brought down what mayor Bobby Dyer called “the worst day in the history of Virginia Beach.”

Something compelled me to pick up my Canon 60D Digital SLR camera on a humid and misty Saturday morning.

I occasionally shoot still photos–many of which you can find on past web features I simply call “Through the Lens.”

As one can see from these photos, a great weight of sadness enveloped the expanding memorial at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The images speak for themselves, most of which I have not viewed since composing that feature of Through the Lens. They mean a lot to me, because this tragedy touched all of us, as members of the same community.

