Virginia Beach council members support independent shooting investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Council members are prepared to vote on the launch of an independent investigation into the May 31 shooting at the Municipal Center.

Vice Mayor Jim Wood, Lynnhaven District, brought forward the resolution and several members, including Council member Rosemary Wilson, At Large, have thrown their support behind it.

“What’s wrong with another set of eyes on this? We have nothing to hide,” said Wilson. 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox was first to report two weeks ago that Wilson said she would support it.

“My goal is to get the entire council to support it and put it on the agenda July 2,” Wood told 10 On Your Side.

Meanwhile Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten, Centerville District, announced she’s putting forward her own separate resolution, saying Vice Mayor Wood’s isn’t fully independent because his resolution indicates the investigation would be “managed” the city auditor. She also took issue with when the investigation would start under Woods plan.

“This needs to be expedited,” Wooten said. “I’m getting questions…what was it that pushed [the shooter] over the edge?”

Wood’s resolution would require written assurance from the Virginia Beach Police Department that the independent investigation wouldn’t hamper the criminal investigation.

Attorney Kevin Martingayle, who represents victims families that first called for the investigation favored Wooten’s timeline.

Wooten is right to advocate for immediate action. It has been nearly 4 weeks. Time to get going. — Kevin Martingayle (@KMartingayle) June 25, 2019

The council discussed the two different paths for more than an hour and left with plans to try to reconcile down to one piece of legislation prior to July 2nd’s meeting.

This comes one day after two state delegates called for an independent investigation into last month’s shooting that claimed 12 lives and injured four others.

Virginia Beach delegates Cheryl B. Turpin and Kelly C. Fowler sent council a letter Monday.