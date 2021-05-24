Virginia Beach closing early, modifying services Friday in remembrance of 2019 mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several city services in Virginia Beach will be closed for all or part of Friday, May 28 in remembrance of the shooting that took the lives of 12 people back in May of 2019.
Virginia Beach Public Utilities
- Routine customer service requests and line fee transactions will not be available after 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28.
- Customers needing services turned on or off Friday, May 28 through Monday, June 1 should submit all service requests before May 27 online at www.vbgov.com/puonlineservices or by calling 385-4631.
- Customers should call 311 for water and sewer emergencies during this time.
Virginia Beach Public Works
- Offices will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28, except for Public Works Waste Management, which will provide its usual services, including recycling and trash collection, until daily routes are completed.
- The Virginia Beach Landfill & Resource Recovery Center will remain open during its normal operating hours.
- Public Works construction projects, with Public Works inspectors, will also continue as usual.
Planning and Community Development
- No regular inspections will be performed Friday May 28, 2021. For any active construction site requiring immediate or emergency assistance, contact the assigned inspector or schedule the required inspections for Thursday, May 27 or Tuesday, June 1.
- Due to limited staffing, please note that responses to phone calls and emails to Planning Staff may be delayed until Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Information Technology
- Staff will be available to address any network, systems, and application issues.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual remembrance ceremony has been planned in lieu of a large, in-person gathering. Officials plan to release this ceremony on the evening of May 30. The goal of this ceremony is to honor those lost while encouraging the community to pledge to serve or commit to acts of kindness in remembrance.