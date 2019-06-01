Vigils being held after Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Vigils are being organized following Friday’s mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Upcoming:

Saturday, June 15 — A sunset yoga session and candlelight vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. near the Dharma Yoga and Wellness Center at 2845-C N. Armistead Avenue in Hampton. They’ll be collecting donations for the victims’ families as well.

Previous:

A prayer vigil was held at 10 a.m. at the Regal Cinemas in Strawbridge Marketplace off General Booth Blvd the morning after the shooting. It was organized by Lifehouse Church. One of the attendees was Governor Ralph Northam.

Lifehouse Virginia Beach Church invited community members to their 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday, June 2 at both their Great Neck Middle School and Dam Neck Regal Cinemas Strawbridge locations.

Trinity Church held a service at 31st Street at the Oceanfront at 10 a.m. to honor the victims.

Courthouse Community United Methodist Church had a prayer service Monday, June 3, at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There was a 6:30 p.m. Water Vigil held on June 4 at Mouth Trashmore Park at the base of the stairs closest to the Kids Cove Playground.

A vigil was held on Wednesday, June 5 at Old Dominion University by the Student Government Association outside Webb University Center.

The City of Virginia Beach held “VB Remembers” remembrance for the 12 victims who lost their lives in the Virginia Beach Municipal shooting on Thursday, June 6, at 7 p.m. at Rock Church.

A Vigil for Change was held at the step of City Hall at 2401 Courthouse Drive (Building 1) on Wednesday, June 5.

A vigil was hosted by First Baptist Church – Capeville at its location at 25283 Lankford Highway in Cape Charles on Thursday, June 6. State Senator Linwood Lewis and a representative from Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s office were in attendance. The church’s pastor, Kelvin Jones, said”We are separated by water, but our hearts are with them.”

The Hampton branch of the NAACP hosted a Peninsula Prayer Vigil from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bethel AME Church at 94 Lincoln Street on Thursday, June 6. Attendees were asked to wear blue to honor the shooting victims.

A memorial walk was held at Mount Trashmore Park at 310 Edwin Drive on Saturday, June 8.

The Hampton Roads Ecumenical Council of Bishops held a prayer vigil at Grace Bible Church located at 2956 Ansol Lane on Sunday, June 9.