Remembering: Laquita Brown

LaQuita Brown worked as a Right of Way Agent for the City of Virginia Beach Department of Public Works. She was employed by the city for 4 1/2 years and was a resident of Chesapeake.

Her father, Dwight, said he called his daughter his “pumpkin.” He said she was fluent in three languages, and that her mission was to help others, especially in times of devastation.

“That’s my everything,” Dwight told 10 On Your Side. “My hands were the first to ever touch her at birth.”

Sarah Sands, a Virginia Beach citizen, wrote on Facebook about an experience she’d had with Brown about three weeks before the 39-year-old was killed during a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Sands said that she called the city to ask questions about her neighborhood and was transferred to Brown. Although the two women got disconnected in the middle of the call, Sands was transferred to Brown again who had found the answers to many of her difficult questions.

Sands said that Brown went above and beyond to find the answers to her questions and put her into contact with other people in the city who could provide her more information.

“You made me feel heard,” Sands wrote on Facebook. “You made me feel like my questions were your questions. You went above and beyond to help me. You spoke to me as though we were friends and not complete strangers.”

A viewing is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home in Chesapeake. A memorial service is set for at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Tallwood High School in Virginia Beach.