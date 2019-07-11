VBStrong Comedy Marathon to benefit mass shooting victims and families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local comedians are coming together this weekend to use their talents to help our hurting community.

The Virginia Beach Funny Bone will host a #VBStrong Comedy Marathon on Sunday, July 14 from noon to midnight, with the Hampton Roads Show‘s Keri Furey and Chris Reckling serving as MCs for the event.

It’s a combined effort by the comedy club, Push Comedy in Norfolk, and the Hampton Roads Show to raise money for the families of the 12 victims who were killed in the Municipal Center shooting back in May.

“It’s a great way to cope. It’s a great way not to forget or get past things but to get your mind off things for just a minute. Look at it from a different angle,” said Rick Bruner, the general manager of the Funny Bone.

Bruner says around 70 comedians reached out to him to find some way to help following the tragedy.

That’s why the Funny Bone and Push Comedy teamed up to bring in a variety of acts.

“12 hours of every kind of comedy, stand up, sketch, you can think of,” Bruner said.

While Bruner was not at the center during the shooting, he knows people who were affected.

He says one of his employees worked at Building 2 and hasn’t been back.

But for Push Comedy creator Brad McMurran, the tragedy hits even closer to home.

“My nephew’s godmother died in the tragedy. My sister-in-law’s best friend unfortunately went through that tragedy. Her family is going through that tragedy. So, it means something personal to me but I found out we’re not alone. I found we’re not alone in Hampton Roads. Everyone has been touched in someway, shape, or form,” he said.

McMurran says he’s thankful for all the help that’s gone into planning the event and getting comedians from all types, comedy to perform.

McMurran believes that comedy is the best medicine.

It won’t only help the victim’s families, who will be getting the money through the United Way Tragedy Fund, but first responders will also benefit.

The show is free for them and they will get VIP passes.

“Whether you worked there or not, it affected you. This is huge. This is great. This is the biggest show in my life,” Bruner said.

Comedians such as Leonard Ouzts, Mike Easmeil, and many more will perform during the marathon.

Those in attendance can also win prizes.

To buy tickets, click here.