VBPD to release part of mass shooting investigation next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department will release part of its investigation into the May 31 mass shooting at next week’s city council meeting.

Mayor Bobby Dyer made the announcement Tuesday that ahead of the release, families of the victims are being notified and arrangements are being made to make sure they can attend if they wish.

Deputy City Manager Steve Cover said that the investigation cannot be fully released yet as the FBI has not yet concluded their part. However, the move goes against Police Chief Jim Cervera’s stance last month that the criminal investigation findings be held until Hillard Heintze, the firm hired to conduct an independent investigation into the tragedy, releases their report.

“But I think we have reached a critical mass right now where in fairness to the families going forward, the time has come to divulge some of the information,” Dyer said.