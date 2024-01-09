VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the new Police Headquarters, finally marking a new beginning to a place shrouded by tragedy.

On May 31, 2019, 12 people were killed and several more were seriously injured inside Building 2 at the Virginia Beach municipal center.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney will be giving remarks at the ceremony scheduled for Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.

B-roll of the building and renovations will be available ahead of the ceremony and can be viewed here.