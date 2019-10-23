VB Strong Center to hold open houses for community

Participants pray together with holding hands during the prayer vigil at Strawbridge Marketplace in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The new VB Strong Center, created following the May 31 mass shooting at the city’s Municipal Center, is holding several upcoming open houses for the community.

The center, located in the second story of the offices at Landstown Commons on Princess Anne Road, is a Sentara Healthcare facility.

Services will include counseling, alternative therapies such as art, yoga and meditation and other mental health resources.

Attend one of the following open house dates to take a tour and meet the staff, which are all trained to help anyone impacted by the tragedy.

Wednesday, October 30

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, October 31

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, November 1

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Parking will be available in front of and behind the office space.

Related:

Virginia Beach shooting victim’s family reacts to plans for VB Strong Center

Sentara hosting hiring event for new VB Strong Center set to open in October

City receives grant to open VB Strong Center