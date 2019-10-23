VB Strong Center to hold open houses for community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The new VB Strong Center, created following the May 31 mass shooting at the city’s Municipal Center, is holding several upcoming open houses for the community.
The center, located in the second story of the offices at Landstown Commons on Princess Anne Road, is a Sentara Healthcare facility.
Services will include counseling, alternative therapies such as art, yoga and meditation and other mental health resources.
Attend one of the following open house dates to take a tour and meet the staff, which are all trained to help anyone impacted by the tragedy.
- Wednesday, October 30
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Friday, November 1
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Parking will be available in front of and behind the office space.
