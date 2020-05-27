VB school division asks people to wear blue in remembrance on anniversary of VB tragedy

A memorial to the Virginia Beach Municipal Center victims near the site of the shooting that claimed 12 lives on Friday, May 31, 2019.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is asking its students, families and staff to wear blue on Friday in remembrance of the mass shooting at the Municipal Center last year.

The shooting happened May 31, 2019 and left 12 people dead. The gunman was killed during the shooting as well.

“The global health crisis has limited the ability for us to remember and grieve together what happened May 31, 2019,” the school division posted on its coronavirus page.

No matter where a person is during the pandemic, the division is asking them to wear blue for remembrance on Sunday, the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

The City of Virginia Beach has set up a remembrance website to honor those 12 who died and the other five who were injured. The website also has coloring sheets and social media photo frames.

The city is also asking people to participate in a moment of silence Friday at 4:06 p.m.

There will be a virtual remembrance ceremony at 4:06 p.m. Sunday.

The VB Strong Center also has programming for this weekend.

