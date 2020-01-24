VB post office renamed for heroic VB mass shooting victim

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A ceremony was held Friday morning to rename a Virginia Beach post office in honor of Ryan “Keith” Cox, who lost his life while trying to help others during May’s deadly mass shooting at the city’s municipal center.

Witnesses said Cox, one of the 12 people who died in the shooting, sacrificed his own life that day to save his colleagues.

“If it wasn’t for him there would have been several more people that had perished,” said Cox’s colleague Christi Dewar. He was a hero. A guardian angel that walked this earth that didn’t deserve to leave us so soon.”

The event was held at the post office on George Mason Drive, at the municipal center off Nimmo Parkway.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who introduced the bill to rename the post office after Cox, was among the speakers.

“Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth will never forget Keith Cox’s courageous efforts to save his fellow Virginians,” Congresswoman Luria said after President Trump signed the bill into law . “The post office building will serve as a permanent reminder of his bravery and sacrifice. It’s an honor to recognize a true community hero.”

