VB Mayor comes out in support of universal background checks for gun purchases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer speaks out as a member of a bipartisan group of politicians pushing for gun reform across the country.

In a CBS News special which aired yesterday, Mayor Dyer was part of story which interviewed four U.S. mayors who have been initiated into a “fraternity” no community leader would want to be a part of.

This is the fraternity of U.S. mayors who have dealt with the chaos and the loss of communities who have been affected by mass shootings.

“There is no playbook. There’s nothing that prepares a mayor for this type of incident,” Dyer said.

As for the four mayors interviewed for the special, they also shared the same message of proactive measures towards a more restrictive access to firearms.

Dyer was among the ones who have signed a letter to Senate leaders demanding the Senate approve two universal background check bills which the House have passed back in February.

Read more: https://cbsn.ws/2KPmTnj