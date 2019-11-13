VB mass shooting independent investigators set to reveal findings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Chicago-based firm conducting an independent investigation into the Virginia Beach mass shooting is expected to share its results Wednesday night.

Before the special Virginia Beach City Council meeting, the Hillard Heintze firm plans to meet privately with family members of victims.

The announcement comes nearly six months after the May 31 shooting. Police said a city engineer killed 12 people and seriously hurt four others at Building 2 at the city’s Municipal Center.

The team of investigators are expected to create a timeline of the shooting, and review the shooter’s employment history and city policies.

The group decided to also look into claims of a toxic work environment, after meeting with two groups of employees who say African Americans are treated unfairly.

However, a city survey shows claims of a toxic work environment is not widespread. 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox just did a special report on the hostility claims within the city.

Look for updates on the special meeting here on WAVY.com.