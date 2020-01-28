VB delegates want to establish state commission to investigate May 31 mass shooting

App users: Click here to watch live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Two local delegates want to establish a state commission to look into May’s deadly mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Republican Delegate Jason Miyares and Democratic Delegate Kelly Fowler are sponsoring HB 658, and will hold a press conference Tuesday in Richmond to promote the legislation.

The goal of the bill is to learn more about the tragedy, including investigating the underlying motive, and to avoid anything like it in the future. The state investigation would be separate from the independent investigation conducted by Hillard Heintze.

If approved, the commission, consisting of 21 members appointed by the General Assembly and governor, would make recommendations and improvements.

This morning’s news conference is set for 7:45 a.m. in Richmond. We’ll have a livestream of the press conference here on WAVY.com and WAVY’s Andy Fox will have coverage starting on WAVY News 10 Midday.