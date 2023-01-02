VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she was given a personal laptop that allegedly belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter.

10 On Your Side reached out to both the FBI and the Virginia Beach Police Department, with the FBI referring us to VBPD. VBPD said it is looking into the allegations and will be in touch with further comment.

The FBI said back in February 2020 that they did not have a personal computer belonging to the mass shooter. 10 On Your Side has not been able to independently verify whether the laptop belonged to the shooter.

WAVY News 10’s Jon Dowding sat down with Convirs-Fowler on Monday afternoon to learn how she came into possession of the laptop. We’ll have more details starting Tuesday on WAVY News 10.

You can read Convirs-Fowler’s press release here.