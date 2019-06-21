VB community rallies behind victims’ families at benefit concert

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The community came out for a benefit concert to rally behind the families affected by the Virginia Beach tragedy.

The concert was held at Smartmouth Brewing near the Oceanfront. It was a big turnout despite the weather.

People who attended said it’s the least they can do for their community in need.

“Everybody was affected by this. We had lots of family and friends in those buildings. I know a lot of people there. I know a lot of the first responders, so it’s a great thing to give back to our community,” said Grey Tuten

From buying shirts and raffle tickets to drinking a cold one and enjoying a good meal, people said the benefit is a small way they can give back.

“I don’t know any of the people that were affected in building 2 but it doesn’t matter because they’re still part of my Virginia Beach family,” Mindi Mancuello said.

At the brewery and beyond, people said they’re humbled by the way the community has pulled together.

“There’s definitely a lot of community support you see it everywhere. You get behind people in traffic and you see the VB Strong stickers,” said Maxx Labraf.

“I’m just in awe,” said councilwoman Jessica Abbott. “The last 18 days, all over our community, every single person is trying to find a way to help.”

Abbott said the grieving process will take time, but she hopes people will remember we are VB Strong

“I hope that if we can send any message to anybody that was impacted by this, it’s that they’re not alone,” Abbott said.

The proceeds from the event will go to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.