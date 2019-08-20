United Way disbursing more money to families of Va. Beach mass shooting victims

Participants pray together with holding hands during the prayer vigil at Strawbridge Marketplace in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city employee opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way of South Hampton Roads on Tuesday provided an update on the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

Twelve people were killed and four others were hurt after a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31.

Dawn Glynn, chair of the United Way of South Hampton Roads Board of Directors, said in a news conference that the fund had received just over $4 million through Aug. 9.

Glynn said the first priority was to use those funds to cover funeral expenses, which totaled some $340,000.

An initial disbursement of $450,000 was made in July to families who responsed to Unite Way’s outreach, Glynn said.

A little over $3 million will be divided among families of the victims this week, leaving some money left over in the fund.

Glynn said United Way will be doing a third disbursement in the coming months, which will be a “needs-based assessment.”

Out respect for the families and their wishes, Glynn said United Way will not be disclosing exact amounts given to each of the families. The fund will stay open as long as it is “actively receiving donations.”

10 On Your Side’s Deanna Bettineschi will have more coverage of Tuesday’s news conference later today.