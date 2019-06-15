Survivors and families of Va. Beach shooting victims will not be taxed for donations and gifts, says Luria

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Congresswoman Elaine Luria clarified that families of the 12 victims in the Virginia Beach shooting will not be taxed for any donations or gifts given to them.

City officials previously approached Luria with questions about the taxation of disbursements from a fund they set up for the victims, survivors and the families affected by the May 31 shooting.

In a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Luria addressed the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund, a charity fund that Virginia Beach city officials have made with local nonprofit organization United Way of South Hampton Roads.

The fund pledged to donate 100 percent of funds raised to victims, survivors, and their families.

In the letter, city officials voiced their concerns about the funds, and Luria asked the IRS “to confirm that such payments are excluded from income as gifts.”

Commissioner Rettig then responded saying that “payments that individuals receive, directly or indirectly, from members of the public in response to a disaster or emergency hardship are considered gifts and are excluded from the gross income of the recipients under Section 102 of the Internal Revenue Code.”

In a statement released by Congresswoman Luria, she expressed her relief for the confirmation.

“I am glad that the IRS has recognized the unfathomable hardships that our community experienced, and I will continue to do everything possible to assist the victims, their families, and our Virginia Beach community,” said Luria.