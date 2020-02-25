Supporters of state investigation into VB mass shooting again ask lawmakers to include probe in budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Those who want a state investigation into the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach have traveled to Richmond multiple times to lobby for their cause — and demanded the attention of lawmakers Monday.

Debbie Langer Borato’s sister, Missy Langer, was killed in the shooting May 31 in Building 2 at the Municipal Center.

“I will come up until we find the end and that we get exactly what we need from the city and state,” Borato told 10 On Your Side.

They think the City of Virginia Beach has failed them with holding back critical information involving their loved ones.

The group was supposed to meet with Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans but they were stuck on the floor of the House and Senate voting on bills coming before them.

Miyares’ Chief of Staff Rebecca Chambliss came in to let us know the state leaders can’t make the meeting,

“He will not have time to come over here. He doesn’t think he will get out for another 45 to 60 minutes,” Chambliss said.

They couldn’t come to us, so we went to them over in the state Capitol, and it didn’t take long for them to meet Sen. Jen Kiggans, who met them under the statue of President George Washington in the Capitol rotunda.

“We have just lost hope in the city investigation, and the review of Hillard Heintze which is all it was a review. We are looking for someone to actually come in and do an investigation,” Sonja Snelling, the widow of shooting victim Bert Snelling, told Kiggans.

Kiggans said she understands exactly what they want.

“This will be more of an actual investigation into records, forensics, maybe answer some questions that weren’t readily available, and I think you all deserve this investigation just to know the answers, which there is little else other than that that we can do,” she said.

Snelling continued: “We have had multiple officers tell us they’re messaging and on the phone and in our faces, and they all have different stories about where my husband was and none of them line up. They are all different.”

Snelling’s point is that investigators know where her husband was found, yet they won’t tell her.

“What else aren’t they telling us?” she asked.

Kiggans reassured them that the delegation will fight for the state independent investigation and to keep it in the the two-year budget,

“We will watch for that and make sure senators support it. We can ask for amendments if it’s not there. We can advocate for you,” she said.

10 On Your Side pointed out to Kiggans the group wants to make sure the senators are on board with the budget item for the investigation,

“Yes, I can assure you we support this independent investigation… the delegation is for it,” Kiggans said.

