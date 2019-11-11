Special Report: Is Virginia Beach a Harbor for Hostility?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Following the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach that left 12 people dead, the flood gates opened on what has been called a toxic work environment within the city.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox went to Acting City Manager Tom Leahy to ask about the complaints from community groups, employees, independent investigators and others.

Leahy has the results of an extensive city-wide survey of employees and says it shows claims of a toxic work environment are not widespread.

For example, in reply to the statement, “My immediate supervisor encourages effective teamwork in our department”, Leahy said 81% of survey participants responded ‘yes.’

“This concept or this narrative that people are trying to push out there that there is a toxic environment throughout the city isn’t supported by these numbers,” said Leahy.

It really does depend on who you ask. Several other employees who spoke with 10 On Your Side said they have experienced a toxic work environment.

On Wednesday, the independent firm investigating the tragedy will share its findings.

