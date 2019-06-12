Some Virginia Beach services temporarily relocated; future of Building 2 remains unclear

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach has issued a list of city services previously housed in Building Two at the Municipal Center that will be temporary relocated.

Building 2 remains closed following the tragic May 31 mass shooting. Eleven employees and a contractor were killed and four others were injured. The gunman was also killed.

During last week’s City Council meeting, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said the future of the building is unclear. He said it would be a massive task relocating the 349 employees. On Wednesday, the city announced where some of the staff would be relocated.

Customer Service

Beginning Monday, June 17, the city says staff for each area within the Planning and Community Development (PCD) Department will be working out of Building 19N at 2416 Courthouse Drive. They will be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to help customers with PCD-related activities.

Virginia Beach Municipal Center Map

Permits and Inspections

If you have a permit application to submit, the city asks that you use the online portal at this link. There will be Permits and Inspections Division staffing available at the temporary location at Building 19N, but the online submittals are preferred.

Permits for the following areas can be issued starting June 17:

Plumbing, electrical, mechanical, demolition, fire alarm/suppression

Repair/Alteration/Addition to existing buildings, both residential and commercial, not adding additional plumbing fixtures

Foundation-only

Land Disturbance for approved site plans that have posted all required sureties

Right-of-way for approved site plans that have posted all required sureties

Fence

Accessory structures

Driveways

Swimming pools and decks

Waterfront

Moving and hauling

Amusement devices

Annual elevator inspections

The following permits cannot yet be issued:

New construction permits (residential and commercial) that involve the installation of new water meters or lines

Franchise utility right-of-way permits

Please make an appointment for submittals for boards and commissions by calling the Customer Service Counter at (757) 385-4621.

Inspections can also be requested online now. The Building Official is accepting pictures and videos of work to be reviewed for inspection and is also accepting third-party inspection requests.

Other Planning Divisions

The city says due to space and time constraints, staff members in all other divisions of the Planning Department are only available by phone from their new remote locations. Contact information is available at http://www.vbgov.com/planning.