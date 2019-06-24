Some VB city offices will briefly close to allow staff to attend June 27 memorial service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A couple city offices will be closed on Thursday, June 27, to allow staff to attend a memorial service honoring the victims of the Virginia beach tragedy.

City offices closed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 27 are:

Mayor’s Office

City Manager’s Office

Communications Office

Cultural Affairs Office

Economic Development

Finance – All divisions except Purchasing, which will remain open

Housing and Neighborhood Preservation – Only Director’s Office is closed

Housing Resource Center will be closed for walk-ins and phone calls.

Provider offices and shelters will continue to operate

Human Resources

Human Services Beach House program – Closed all day

Office of Volunteer Resources

Planning and Community Development, including Permits and Inspections

Public Utilities – The call center (385-4631) will be staffed to take calls from customers. However, during the memorial, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., only priority calls such as water turn-offs and turn-ons will be serviced. All other inquiries will be addressed after 1 p.m. During the ceremony, calls to Public Utilities Operations front office (385-1400) will answered by 311

Public Works – Thursday/Friday waste collection services may be delayed

Virginia Beach Public Library – With the exception of the Joint Use Library, all branches, the Wahab Law Library, Records Management Office, and Library Administration

A spokesperson for the city says that although offices who were not mentioned on the list would be open and operating, it is possible that that they could be at reduced capacity.

City Manager Dave Hansen says that he wants to make sure everyone from all departments who would like to attend the memorial service has the opportunity to do so.

The public are also invited to attend the service and pay respects to the victims and other who were affected.

The service is being held at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, 3550 Cellar Door Way. Each attendees are asked to bring only one personal item, like a purse or backpack, into the venue. All items will be searched for the safety of everyone attending the service.

For those who cannot attend the service personally, the service will be available to watch online at www.LoveForVB.com