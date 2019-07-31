Senate unanimously passes bill to rename post office after Va. Beach shooting victim

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bill to rename a post office after one of the 12 people killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting has been passed by the U.S. Senate.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) introduced legislation in mid-June to change the name of a post office at 2509 George Mason Drive to the “Ryan Keith Cox Post Office Building.”

Cox, an account clerk for the city’s Public Utilities Department for 12 years, was lauded as a hero for saving the lives of many colleagues by helping them find a safe place to hide during the shooting.

Senators passed Luria’s bill unanimously and without amendment on Tuesday. The House had previously given the bill the go-ahead earlier this month.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released a joint statement Wednesday, praising the bill’s passing.

“It’s our hope that the President will swiftly sign this bill into law so that we can pay a proper tribute to this heroic Virginian,” the senators said.

Luria said in a statement, “I thank Senators Kaine and Warner and the entire Virginia U.S. House delegation for supporting our legislation to honor Keith Cox.”