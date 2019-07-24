Senate committee advances bill to rename post office after VB shooting victim

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A senate committee has advanced a bill that would rename a post office after one of the 12 people killed in May’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The Office of U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said Wednesday the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs voted unanimously to move forward legislation to name the office at 2509 George Mason Drive as the “Ryan Keith Cox Post Office Building.”

Cox was lauded as a hero for saving the lives of many colleagues by helping them find a safe place to hide during the shooting.

The proposed bill was passed by the House earlier this month, and now heads to the full Senate for a vote. If passed, it was head to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval.