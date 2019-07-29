Survey: 44% believe Building 2 in Va. Beach should be torn down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There has been a lot of debate about what the Virginia Beach should do with the building where the shooting happened in may.

The city recently asked employees to take part in a survey to get a better idea from the community about an appropriate way to utilize Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municiple Center.

Results of that survey released online show 44% of people who responded say the building should be torn down.

Another 31% said they believe the building should be the new headquarters for the Virginia Beach Police Department.

About 28% of the survey’s respondents said it should be renovated and relocated.

