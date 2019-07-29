#VBStrong Header

Survey: 44% believe Building 2 in Va. Beach should be torn down

Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WAVY/Deanna Bettineschi

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There has been a lot of debate about what the Virginia Beach should do with the building where the shooting happened in may.

The city recently asked employees to take part in a survey to get a better idea from the community about an appropriate way to utilize Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municiple Center.

Special Coverage: Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

Results of that survey released online show 44% of people who responded say the building should be torn down.

Another 31% said they believe the building should be the new headquarters for the Virginia Beach Police Department.

About 28% of the survey’s respondents said it should be renovated and relocated.

10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso will have more coverage of the survey’s results tonight on WAVY News 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remembering the Victims Slideshow

Remembering the Victims

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10