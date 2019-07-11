Republicans say they’re moving forward with bills for VB shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Republican lawmakers in Richmond say they are working to help Virginia Beach and the victims of May’s mass shooting.

In a news release, the Office of House Speaker Kirk Cox says they’re moving forward on a package of bills. The package includes four bills introduced by Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) — which the release said were referred to the House Committee on Appropriations for “immediate action.”

Two of the bills would provide money for the planning and work to renovate Building 2. One calls for the appropriation of $10 million in grants to the city, while the other would provide interest-free treasury loans of no more than $20 million.

A project approved at a city council session Tuesday night would turn the building into the future home of the Virginia Beach Police Department headquarters.

Another bill in the package would create an income tax exemption for relief payments made to a victim of the shooting or their parent, guardian, child or spouse.

The fourth bill is a resolution in which the House of Delegates would recognize that the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund is “performing an essential government service.”

In a statement on Thursday, Cox called out his democratic colleagues for blocking any votes on those bills during Tuesday’s special session. The session itself ended after less than two hours without a vote taken on Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed gun control legislation.

Cox stated that Democrats chose instead to focus only on gun control.

Democrat Del. Cheryl Turpin (D-Virginia Beach) said in a statement Wednesday that if republicans “were serious about helping survivor’s families, they wouldn’t have adjourned session before considering any legislation.”