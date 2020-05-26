Remembering the day: Tragedy in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sunday will mark one year since the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach.

The mass shooting in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center took 12 lives and changed countless others, forever.

All week, we will pay tribute to the lives lost, look at how things have changed and evaluate where we go from here.

Here is a minute-by-minute look at how the events unfolded that dreadful day May 31, 2019.

Latest Posts: