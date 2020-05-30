PHOTOS: Virginia Beach Heartbreak Through the Lens

Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad
  • Courtesy – Tom Schaad

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It was just over a week ago since a city employee brought down what mayor Bobby Dyer called “the worst day in the history of Virginia Beach.”

Something compelled me to pick up my Canon 60D Digital SLR camera on a humid and misty Saturday morning.

The images speak for themselves, most of which I have not viewed since composing that feature of Through the Lens. They mean a lot to me, because this tragedy touched all of us, as members of the same community.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remembering the Victims Slideshow

Remembering the Victims

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10