Officials unveil VB Strong Center dedicated to community recovery after mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara has partnered with the City of Virginia Beach to unveil the VB Strong Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, October 29, at the new VB Strong Center in Virginia Beach, a safe space dedicated to providing community recovery and resiliency in the aftermath of the May 31 shooting.

Gov. Ralph Northam was present along with Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Sentara Healthcare President and CEO Howard Kern and Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital President Bernie Boone.

Mayor Dyer began his remarks citing the names of the 12 victims. “We are forever changed. The city has been rocked,” Dyer said.

The center will provide long-term resources and serve as a referral center for everyone affected by the tragedy.

The public is invited to leave their mark on a canvas at the new center.