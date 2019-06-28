NRA to hold town hall in Virginia Beach, weeks after mass shooting

A vehicle belonging to suspect DeWayne Craddock is removed from a parking lot outside a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — The National Rifle Association will hold a town hall meeting in Virginia Beach about a month after it experienced 2019’s deadliest mass shooting.

The town hall is scheduled for Monday, July 1, at the Double Tree by Hilton on Pavilion Drive. Another is scheduled for Tuesday on the Eastern Shore.

Eleven city employees and a contractor were killed after a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Four others were injured in the shooting.

The lobbying arm of the NRA will focus on proposals that are likely to come up at the July 9 special legislative session that Gov. Ralph Northam convened in the tragedy’s wake.

The Democrat said he wants the Republican-led General Assembly to consider several gun control measures. Republicans have given little indication that they plan to follow Northam’s agenda.

Democrats quickly seized on the news of the NRA’s meetings, which some GOP lawmakers may attend.

Legislators in Virginia’s General Assembly are up for re-election this fall.