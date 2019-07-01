#VBStrong Header

New Realm Brewing raises $85,000 for families of VB shooting victims

Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

by: Gillian Hurtt

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly one month after the deadly mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, New Realm Brewing in Virginia Beach held a ‘Love for VB’ music festival to support those affected.

That includes the families of the 12 people who were killed, as well as the four people injured in the shooting.

Special Coverage: Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

Organizers of Sunday’s event said it raised $85,000.

All proceeds will be directly distributed among the families of those killed and to those who were injured.

New Realm Brewing said donations are still pouring in. If you would like to donate, visit http://loveforvb.com/.

  • Photo credit: New Realm Brewing
Remembering the Victims Slideshow

Remembering the Victims

