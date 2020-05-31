Never forget: The tragedy in Virginia Beach 1 year later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A year ago today, the city of Virginia Beach experienced the worst act of violence that has ever happened in the city, and it permanently altered the fabric of the community.

Nearly a year has passed since a gunman stole the lives of 12 people and injured four others during the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

On the anniversary of the tragedy, Governor Northam has ordered the Capitol and all government facilities in the state to lower the Virginia flag to half staff from sunrise to sunset.

Per an order from @GovernorVA, the Virginia flag over the Capitol and all government facilities in the state are to be lowered to half staff Sunday from sunrise to sunset to honor the memory of the victims of the May 31, 2019, mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) May 30, 2020

Boat Church at First Landing State Park. Boats pulling up on the water and people on the shore to remember the victims of 5-31. Mayor Bob Dyer lead a moment of silence. One year ago today horror visited Virginia Beach. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/HVRYBk5jcn — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) May 31, 2020

Residents in Virginia have made special tributes to remember the lives taken on May 31, 2019.

Mt. Trashmore made sure to not miss a moment to honor the 12 lives lost on that day with the unveiling of the giant Forget-Me-Not flower.

This specially designed symbol is our Forget-Me-Not tribute to those we lost and those who were injured on May 31, 2019. Our incredible Park & Landscape Services team created this version on Mount Trashmore. We hope you'll get a chance to go see it. FMI: https://t.co/psoMZZk6kK. pic.twitter.com/xlYdUZO9W9 — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) May 19, 2020

Congresswoman Elaine Luria also reflected on the lasting effects of the tragedy and the resilience of the Virginia Beach community.

“May 31 is a day that changed our Virginia Beach community forever. Together, we grieved for those who lost their lives in this senseless shooting, kept their memories and legacy alive, and worked together to rebuild from this tragedy,” said Congresswoman Luria.

“As the days, weeks, and months go by, I continue to be inspired by the acts of heroism during the shooting and signs of resiliency our community has displayed since that day.”

Mayor Bobby Dyer issued this proclamation that calls for the flag of the City of Virginia Beach to be flown at half-staff in all City buildings and on City grounds from May 29 through sunset on May 31, 2020 and that names Sunday, May 31, 2020 as Love For VB Day.

The city of Virginia Beach will be hosting a virtual memorial to honor the victims of the May 31st shooting. Memorial information can be found HERE.

Residents can participate through at-home activities in remembrance of the tragedy.

Wear Blue (the color of remembrance)

(the color of remembrance) Plant Forget-Me-Not flowers If you have a green thumb, plant some Forget-Me-Nots. They’re a perennial and will bloom year after year. In general, the meaning behind this flower is remembrance and love. We adapted it, creating our own version that includes elements representing the 17 victims and the community that surrounds them.

Window Displays You can show your support and honor the memories of those we lost by downloading a finished version of our Forget-Me-Not flower design or get the therapeutic benefits from coloring and creating art by downloading one of the blank coloring sheets. Just download the Forget-Me-Not symbol of your choice and place it in your window or somewhere it is visible to those passing by. Forget-Me-Not Flower: Finished Design Forget-Me-Not Simple Coloring Sheet Forget-Me-Not Advanced Coloring Sheet

Leave your light on Sunday, May 31, (white or blue)

(white or blue) Social Media Frame: There are Forget-Me-Not frames you can add to your Facebook profile picture. Go to www.facebook.com/profilepicframes . Search for “Love For VB.” Choose the frame you want to use from the results. Click Use as Profile Picture. Or, use these links below to go directly to the frame Love For VB 1 Love For VB 2



